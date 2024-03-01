Four people have been taken to hospital and 30 others treated by paramedics after a crash involving 15 vehicles led to the closure of the M23 this evening (Friday 1 March).

Friday night rush-hour traffic came to a standstill both ways on the motorway that links Brighton, Gatwick and London.

The crash happened in stormy condition with heavy rain and a hail storm lashing the area, with reports that the road surface was like an ice rink

Sussex Police said earlier: “The M23 is closed both ways between Junction 10 and Junction 11 after a collision involving around 15 vehicles.

“Emergency services were called at 5.40pm and the ambulance service is treating multiple casualties.

“Please avoid the area and expect disruption. Thank you for your patience.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service said that it had taken four patients to hospital with what were not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance service added: “A further approximately 30 patients are being assessed for minor injuries and will be taken to hospital or discharged from our care.”

And West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said earlier: “We are currently in attendance at (a crash) involving multiple vehicles between Junctions 10 and 11 of the M23 at Pease Pottage. Please avoid the area.”

At about 9.30pm – almost four hours after the crash – the southbound side of the motorway reopened.

There were reports that the northbound side could stay closed overnight.

