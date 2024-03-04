Plans to convert offices next to a Brighton music venue into flats have been rejected because of the possibly impact of noise complaints.

DTA Property Holdings, owned by Timothy Clapham, David Wills and Alfred Haagman, applied last year to convert Norwood House in Dyke Road into six flats.

But more than a hundred people objected because of the possible impact on Alphabet, a live music venue next door.

Last week, the plans were rejected on those grounds – and that the suggested mitigation of residents keeping their windows permanently closed would be “oppressive”.

A report written by Michael Tucker said: “Insufficient information has been provided to fully demonstrate that future residents would not suffer from unacceptable noise disturbance from the adjoining live music venue.

“Moreover,the requirement for occupiers of several of the proposed flats to keep all of their windows closed in order to mitigate for external environmental noise would contribute to an an oppressive living environment and harm to the amenity of these occupiers.”

The report also said that bedrooms in two of the flats were too small acording to national space standards.

When Alphabet learnt of the plans, it asked customers to object to the application, saying: “This will really threaten our existence and could lead to our closure. Another small music venue lost.”

One commmenter, whose details were redacted on the council’s website, said: “These kinds of venues make up the fabric of Brighton’s culture and it would be a huge detriment to the city’s music scene if it was forced to shut down due to flat developments.”

Another said: “It seems inevitable that future residents of the proposed flats would lead to complaints due to the obvious noise coming from the historic live music venue next door – not only coming from the music itself but also arising from customers and gig attendees, arriving and leaving the venue throughout the night and early morning.”

Another company owned by Mr Clapham and Mr Haagman has run into similar difficulties getting planning permission to convert another live venue into offices or shops.

Grand Avenue Developments has already ripped out a floor at The Richmond Pub despite not having planning permission.

Two applications have now been rejected, and Mr Clapham has appealed the second refusal.