Two councillors who have only been seen at one meeting since being expelled from the Labour party last year say they are resigning.

Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry sent Brighton and Hove News their resignation statements this morning.

The pair were suspended by Labour in November while an investigation into claims they didn’t live in Brighton took place.

While Cllr Gajjar has a genuine address in Kemp Town, Cllr Mistry is believed to have been living in Lancaster, where she is studying medicine. Cllr Gajjar also applied for parliamentary seats in other parts of the UK, claiming to be living there.

The pair were expelled from Labour in December and Brighton Kemptown MP made a report to the police over allegations of electroal fraud. An investigation is ongoing.

Since the end of November, the pair have turned up for one council meeting in February, where they stayed for about an hour then left before the main business.

Today, Cllr Gajjar said: “Since I was elected, circumstances in my life have changed significantly. I have been affected by serious health issues, and preoccupied with supporting members of my family going through personal difficulties.

“I have also recommenced my studies in medicine, which naturally require a significant time commitment. As such, I have decided to step back from my role on the council.

“It has been an immense privilege to serve my community, and more than anything I will miss the interactions with the residents whose causes I take up. Seeing their lives improved through the work I have done has been immensely rewarding.”

Cllr Mistry said: “To be Brighton’s youngest councillor has been truly an honour. I will always cherish the memories of my time representing Queen’s Park.

“However, I am a full-time student, and combining this with my public duties has been a tremendous amount of pressure. Now is the right time to walk away from local politics.

“Thank you to the brilliant council officers I have worked with and to all the residents who elected me aged only 19 to be their voice.”

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “I am overjoyed by the reports that these two councillors have finally decided to do the right thing and to step down; they should never have been selected as candidates.

“The people of Queens Park and Kemptown can now elect new councillors that will listen to their needs and serve them properly.

“Our Labour Administration is determined to take this City forward, improving public services, tackling entrenched inequality and setting the whole City on a path to Net Zero. We will now select two first class candidates to fight these by-election campaigns.”

Since news of the pair’s suspension broke, more details have come to light about their background.

Cllr Gajjar was sacked in 2017 for moonlighting at the University of Warwick while on paid carers’ leave from British Gas. She took British Gas to an employment tribunal, but although the claim was upheld on a technicality she was awarded no compensation or costs, with the judge describing her conduct as “dishonest” and “grossly blameworthy”.

She then enrolled as a medical student at Brighton Medical School, before being asked to leave at the end of her first year, which she had repeated.

She took the University of Brighton to court in a case which was settled with a payout, and is now studying there again in the second year of the course.

Both councillors have been named in a domestic violence charge in India in which the principal respondent is Cllr Gajjar’s son Brijesh Gajjar, which includes claims of marital fraud.

They did not attend a hearing last month, and the case has been adjourned until May.