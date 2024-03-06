A sex expert found with a huge haul of weapons in a Travelodge room was trying to set up a superhero cosplay business, a court heard today.

Agony aunt Alexander Hooper-Hodson, 44, was fined £1,000 for various weapons offences at Brighton Magistrates Court.

He was staying at the budget hotel in Preston Road in November 2022 when police knocked at his door in connection with a different, undisclosed incident.

He answered the door wearing half a Deadpool costume, and when police saw a black handle in his pocket, they entered the room to restrain him.

Prosecuting, Pamela Ciesla said: “In attending the room the office saw imitation firearms on the bed and the defendant was arrested.

“There was a full search and a significant number of weapons were found – 25 flick knives, 51 throwing stars, 38 throwing daggers and one katana [ a long, slim Japanese sword used by the Deadpool character].”

Hooper-Hodson, of Essex Street, Brighton, admitted five counts of possessing the weapons and knives whe he appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 18 December last year

Defending at Brighton Magistrates Court today, Charlotte Arundale said: “Mr Hooper-hodson had these items as part of a cosplay background.

“He was living in a Travelodge after selling his flat. He had the items because he was trying to set up a business attending addresses dressed as superheroes, including Deadpool.

“He had a full movie replica outfits. WHen he was arrested he was partially in costume.”

The court was shown images of Hooper-Hodson dressed as both Deadpool and Spiderman.

Miss Arundale added: “The items were purchased from a legitimate UK business and he didn’t realise that having them was illegal.

“This is new legislation so it’s quite tricky even for lawyers to understand.”

She said that Hooper-Hodson had recently split up with the mother of his two children, now aged five and seven, when the weapons were found.

She said he had also lost his job as a digital marketer, but was now working in that field again, earning up to £5,000 a month.

Chair of the bench Shirley Vennings said: “This is a somewhat unusual matter … The offences are serious enough for us to make a community order.”

She said the order would run for 12 months, and he must attend up to 20 rehabilitation activity days, and attend any appointments as directed.

He was also fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge of £1,020, bringing his total court bill to £2,020.