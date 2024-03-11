Babybird is an odd one, deceptively sweet and cute in name, but happily for Stephen Jones, hides something darker growing inside the fluffy yellow. Imagine the David Lynch ‘Blue Velvet’ mechanical bird. Musical life started with the mid 90s with his lo-fi years, consisting of five Stephen Jones solo albums ‘I Was Born A Man’ through to ‘Dying Happy’ – a life cycle, released in a nine month period. This already set him apart from the indie Britpop world.

Then an album and single went gold, Stephen was hounded and heckled out of Manchester for being that “bleeding gorgeous bloke”, to settle in London, and four band studio albums followed. Then with the recent help of Johnny Depp he recorded two albums in LA and the video ‘Unloveable’. His song ‘The F-Word’ has featured on 13 series of the Gordon Ramsey show of the same name. He has music featured on Dom Joly’s ‘Trigger Happy’, Vic and Bob shows, on Paul and Bob’s ‘Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing’ show. And most recently a Babybird song has featured on the Margot Robbie produced movie ‘Saltburn’.

In the last 10 years he had a heart attack whilst releasing over 150 albums on the phenomenal site that is Bandcamp, giving him complete freedom outside of the music business, to persist and meddle. It cannot be stressed enough, how extremely unusual this all is.

Enjoy this off-kilter marvel at Dust at 77 East Street, Brighton on Wednesday 29th May – Purchase your tickets HERE. Tickets for all the tour dates shown below can also be purchased HERE.

thestephenjones.bandcamp.com