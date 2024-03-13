Rail bosses have warned passengers that buses are due to replace trains over the Easter weekend as work takes place as part of a £2.2 million upgrade of track and signalling equipment.

The east coastway line will be closed between Lewes and Pevensey and Westham while the work takes place.

The train operator Southern plans to lay on two buses an hour between Lewes and Eastbourne via Polegate.

There will also be two buses an hour between Lewes and Eastbourne via Polegate and Hampden Park although this service is not due to run on Easter Sunday.

One bus an hour is scheduled to run between Lewes and Eastbourne via Glynde, Berwick, Polegate and Hampden Park.

And two buses an hour should run between Eastbourne and Pevensey and Westham via Hampden Park and Polegate then direct to Bexhill.

Southern added: “A limited train service will operate from Pevensey and Westham, eastwards to Hastings/Ore with connections from there towards Ashford International.”

Network Rail said: “From Friday 29 March to Monday 1 April, customers are being urged to check before they travel as buses replace trains across parts of the railway in Kent, Sussex and South London.

“A number of planned upgrades will take place over the Easter weekend as part of a wider £89 million programme of investment across the country which will see improvements to track and signalling.

“At Willingdon Junction in Eastbourne, a £2.2 million investment in the infrastructure will improve reliability for passengers and has been designed to have a life expectancy of at least 50 years.

“This will include renewing the switches and crossings (the moveable sections of track that guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths), installing new points (the equipment that allows trains to switch tracks) and heating equipment to support their continued reliable running during the cold winter months.

“Alongside this, 750 metres of third rail (the electrified 750-volt rail that powers trains) will be renewed and 2,300 tonnes of new ballast (the stones beneath the track that support the rails and sleepers) and 450 new concrete sleepers will be installed.”

Passengers are urged to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern website.

Network Rail’s Sussex route director Lucy McAuliffe said: “We’re grateful to our passengers for their patience while we carry out essential work over the Easter period.

“We carry out a large amount of our work during Easter as passenger numbers are lower, so we disrupt fewer journeys.

“The majority of our routes will be open as usual for people wanting to travel over the Easter bank holiday but some services will be affected so we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

GTR’s customer services director Jenny Saunders said: “We thank our customers for their understanding while Network Rail undertake these vital improvements.

“To help people travel over the Easter weekend, buses will replace trains on some routes so please allow extra time when planning your journey and double-check your route before setting off.”