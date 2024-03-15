A man has been charged with making threats to kill and several public order offences after a number of people reported being verbally abused in Peacehaven.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged following reports of verbal abuse in Peacehaven.

“Between Saturday 17 February and Friday 8 March, police received three reports of a man shouting threatening verbal abuse at members of public in public spaces.

“Andrew Sinclair, 54, of Trafalgar Close, Peacehaven, was arrested and charged on Tuesday 12 March with threats to kill.”

Sinclair was also charged with three counts of using of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

In addition, he was charged with two counts of making threats to damage or destroy property.

Police said: “He has been released on conditional bail and will next appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 11 April.”

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, the district commander, said: “We encourage anyone to report anti-social or criminal behaviour to police online or via 101 so that we can respond efficiently to neighbourhood issues.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”