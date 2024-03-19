A leading Muslim community group has declined to “break bread” with councillors during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Brighton and Hove Muslim Forum said that members would “decline any Iftar gatherings” organised or endorsed by the council or Labour or the Conservatives.

Iftar is observed during Ramadan, often as a community, with people gathering to break their daytime fast together after the call to prayer at sunset.

Locally, members of the Muslim community have long served an iftar meal to councillors and council officials and representatives of other public services and faiths.

But as Ramadan approached this year, the Forum issued a statement, saying: “The Brighton and Hove Muslim Forum (BHMF) has announced a major decision to decline any Ramadan Iftar gatherings this year organised or endorsed by Brighton and Hove City Council, the Labour Party and the Conservative Party.

“This comes as the Islamic community prepares for Ramadan, a period marked by fasting, worship and communal gatherings, set to begin on either Monday 11 March or Tuesday 12 March.

“Our decision is due to the great anguish and deep sense of abandonment that we and the Muslim community are feeling in relation to the ongoing events in Palestine and the response from our elected officials.

“It is impossible for us to ‘break bread’ with those who claim that they are friends of the Muslim community yet betray these sentiments with their actions – and, indeed, inaction.

“The double standards and highly divisive statements from the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, failing to acknowledge a genocide, cutting off vital humanitarian UN funding and unwillingness to call for an immediate ceasefire has not gone unnoticed.

“We as the Brighton and Hove Muslim community are deeply hurt and disappointed. Humanitarian support and standing up to injustice and oppression should never ever be sacrificed for political agendas.

“Additionally, we suggest that community-based Ramadan iftars organised through the goodwill from friends of the Muslim community ought to be cancelled this year with the budgeted funds donated towards humanitarian aid in support of Gaza.

“The Muslim community are in a state of mourning due to the significant loss of life in Palestine.”

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said: “As Labour councillors in Brighton and Hove, we have, along with our residents, watched the violence in Israel and Gaza with horror and despair.

“We know these events have had a huge impact on residents in Brighton and Hove, that this is a very anxious time, felt especially acutely as our local Muslim and Palestinian communities mark the holy month of Ramadan.

“Brighton and Hove Labour group called for an immediate ceasefire last November, within weeks of the Israeli government’s offensive in Gaza, when the scale of their response to the Hamas terror attack on 7 October became clear.

“We are saddened that the Brighton and Hove Muslim Forum have issued this announcement.

“I have reached out to community leaders with genuine requests to explore how we can rebuild trust and confidence.

“I once again urge community leaders to meet with me to explore how we can restart the once strong bond and working relationship for the benefit of the residents in Brighton and Hove.”

Councillor Sankey added: “Our thoughts remain with the Israeli and Palestinian children, families and communities that have experienced devastating loss in this violence.

“Our focus is on supporting all our residents in Brighton and Hove who have been impacted and to work to support community cohesion.”

Conservative leader Alistair McNair said: “The events in Israel and Gaza are distressing and complex for both Jewish and Palestinian communities in Brighton and Hove.

“My role as a councillor is to serve the residents in this city. We need to try to understand the needs and fears of Jews and Palestinians and promote understanding where possible.”

Councillor McNair added: ““Conservatives in Brighton and Hove welcome invitations to attend Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and Christian events.

“We hope especially that Ramadan and Easter can be times for reflection and prayer and coming together.”