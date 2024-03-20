Hisbe went bust owing employees, the taxman and a huge list of local suppliers more than £1 million, documents published this week show.

The York Place supermarket said it was going into liquidation last month and on Monday, a statement of affairs was published on Companies House breaking down its assets and debts.

The document, prepared by Begbies Traynor and signed by Hisbe Food CIC’s co-founder and director Ruth Anslow, says that on 1 March, the company had just £5,200 in the bank.

It owes its employees £10,843 in arrears and holiday pay and £41,379 in other non-preferential debts, lenders £903,242 and trade suppliers £295,392.

Scores of well-known local food suppliers are included in the list of 133 creditors, most owed three and four-figure sums.

These include 360 Degree Breweing company, Blackman Bee Farm, Brighton Bier, Brighton Hot Stuff, Casazul, Coffeeat33, Flint Owl Bakery, Flour Pot, Guru World Foods and Spices, Infinity foods, Orchard Eggs, Paws Bakery, Skylark Coffee, Smorls, This Little Piggy and Time for Kimchi.

A statement posted on Hisbe’s Facebook page on 2 February said the company had not been able to “weather the cumulative impacts of covid, inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.”

It said all its staff had been made redundant and paid for shifts and holidays in December and January, and notice pay would be “looked after via the proper channels.”

It said: “Regarding the ~135 local/independent Hisbe suppliers, many of whom we have 10-year-old relationships with. We built a beautiful and simple business model with them: Hisbe customers put £15 million through our tills, and we passed £10 million back into suppliers’ pockets.

“However, sadly but inevitably the closure of Hisbe leaves many with unpaid invoices that we were expecting to clear in January. It’s creating enormous personal and financial stress for some of them – and we are sad and sorry that it has come to this.

“As for the custodians of this social enterprise, Ruth and Jack. Thank you for the concern and support that’s come through our networks. Those of you who walk in founders’ shoes know the impossible workload of holding all the jobs that you can’t afford to pay experts to do, the operational pressures of the last four years and the resilience and personal sacrifice it takes to keep finding solutions and keep going. Right now, we are hurting and exhausted.

“But we are also thankful for this journey – and grateful to every supplier, customer, staff member, investor and supporter who was part of it. Together we created something beautiful and kept it going for 10 years, against all the odds.

“We hope that our rebel supermarket sowed a seed of change – and we trust that the important work to transform the food industry will continue through others.”

Also included in the list are Adur and Worthing Councils and Brighton and Hove City Council, t whom business rates are owed.

The Charities Aid Foundation is owed £57,285 Be the Earth Foundation is owed £83,636, The Centre for Innovation in Voluntary Action is owed £98,144 and LEAP, part of the Real Farming Trust is owed £41,608 while the healthcare provider Here (Care Unbound) is owed £29,750.