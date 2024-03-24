A man has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries at a Brighton seafront hotel.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

She remains in custody.

Sussex Police cordoned off Broad Street, in Brighton, this afternoon (Sunday 24 March) and a Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance helicopter landed on a nearby beach.

The injuredvman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by road by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report from the ambulance service responding to a call about a man who was seriously injured in the Amsterdam Hotel, Marine Parade, Brighton, at 2.30pm on Sunday 24 March.

“The injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers attended and a woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“She remains in police custody at this stage and police are not looking for anyone else.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Parker.”