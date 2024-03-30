I’ve really found it hard to make the switch to spring this year, probably because in Brighton at present, the weather is variable (to say the least) and I’m so used to wearing thermals, that it’s hard to get into the spirit of a new season and Easter. However despite the continued rain, the blossom is starting to bloom in our city and it really is uplifting to see the season of the cherry blossom is here again.

To welcome the arrival of spring, The Ivy Asia is introducing a new seasonal limited edition blossom themed afternoon tea and accompanying cocktails across all The Ivy Asia restaurants including our very own Brighton one. I visited with a pal one afternoon this week to take a look at the newly launched Blossom Afternoon Tea menu offer and sample a far eastern take on our much loved English cream tea.

It’s a beautiful venue to be spending an afternoon in Brighton, which is really a big part of the attraction for this venue. Adjacent to The Ivy on Ship Street, this area has become a popular location for eateries to set up, and blends tourists and locals alike.

The Ivy Asia, Brighton is part of The Ivy restaurant group and is an opulent and decadent design throughout, with green marble floors, fringe lampshades, gold leaf, and dragons on the ceiling. It is a bold and theatrical setting and well worth a visit even for a drink, just to feast your eyes on the surroundings. It carries over the eastern vibe from the Royal Pavilion and museum, a stone’s throw away and if visiting from outside of the city, it would be a nice idea to visit one and then the other for a sense of the fantasy of the far east!

We enjoyed a glass of champagne to start the afternoon (oh I wish all sentences began with this phrase!), and were brought our sharing tea stand (for two) which was described to us by a staff member. This came on three tiers which are all removeable to make it easier to see and taste each layer of food. We began with duck spring rolls and vegetable dumplings with a soy based dipping sauce. The menu has plenty for both omnivores and vegetarians to enjoy eating together. These are served cold rather than hot but the taste combinations with a citrus ponzu made for a happy pairing. The duck was rich and full bodied in taste.

The next layer revealed a selection of Japanese themed Maki rolls, with both salmon and cream cheese, and then avocado maki. These came with ginger slices and wasabi mustard. I am a big fan of these, as it turns out is my friend so these disappeared quickly. There was a sesame flavour for this part of the tea from the Yakiniku sauce, a blend of soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and sesame seeds. The addition of sesame oil and garlic adds more complexity and boldness to the sauce. I enjoyed the prawn dumplings with a hearty coating of sesame seeds too. My companion extolled the virtue of the bao bun, though I’m not such a big fan myself, but they had a hearty flavour which was bold on the tongue. They also looked very pretty with their bevelled design.

The savoury tea priced at £29.95 is a fusion of Asian and British traditions delivered with a three-tier stand adorned with treats (the champagne tea is £39.95). This includes an eastern themed petit four dessert offering with dark chocolate blossom trees which are a combination of a rich, dark chocolate pot teamed with cocoa powder and bright pink candy floss on chocolate stalks which looked sumptuous and was a perfect visible feast to the restaurant’s backdrop.

These pots contained liqueur soaked cherries and small chunks of chocolate which was a welcome surprise. There were two of each of the desserts and included some piquant raspberry macaroons, mini passion fruit and coconut doughnuts and a sweet little cherry and white chocolate cup to stretch the palate. These are all suitable for vegetarians.

We paired this course with a cocktail each from the accompanying cherry blossom drinks menu. I sampled the Lavender Haze which blended Haku vodka, Sakura vermouth, lavender syrup, and lychee juice whilst I regaled my companion with my memory of accidentally getting blotto on sake and lychee juice in an unexpectedly cosmopolitan 1980s event as a teenager and having to be taken care of! Said companion tried the Hanami cocktail which mixed Brugal 1888 rum, creme de banane, Yuzu puree and topped with a showstopping coconut mousse. This was possibly too sweet to have with dessert, but a showstopper for a starting drink before eating as it looks amazing.

From 25 March to 5 May 2024, those wanting to experience the delights of the spirit of Japan can enjoy a Blossom Afternoon Tea available daily from 3pm until 4:45pm, Fallen Blossom Dessert, and a newly curated cocktail menu crafted in partnership with Edrington and Beam Suntory.

View the full menu here.

To accompany this there is a standalone evenings of complete with live entertainment starting at 6:30 pm on 5 May 2024 too, so dust off your gladrags, come out and enjoy the good weather with a cherry blossom twist!

Venue