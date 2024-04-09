Two XL Bully dogs have been seized by police, after a man was reportedly bitten by a dog.

The two dogs were taken to a kennel while police investigate

Reports suggest five police cars attended Whitehawk Road, Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The man, 36, suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a dog which had bitten a man at an address in Whitehawk Road, Brighton around 3.30pm on Saturday (6 April).

“The 36-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

“Officers attended the address and two dogs, which are believed to be XL bullies, were seized and taken to a secure kennelling facility while enquiries continue.”