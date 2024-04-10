The NHS trust which commissions services in Brighton and Hove says it will work with local providers to follow recommended actions set out in today’s Cass report into gender care for children.

Dr Hilary Cass today said the pillars of gender medicine are “built on shaky foundations” as she presented her report into a review into NHS care for children.

The report found evidence was found to be severely lacking on the impacts of puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

A new chapter in Hannah Barnes’ book Time To Think, which covers the reasons behind the collapse of the Tavistock Clinic’s gender service for children, this month claimed a Hove clinic was prescribing cross-sex hormones to 16-year-olds after just a 10-minute appointment.

On its website, WellBN in Western Road, cites NHS guidance which allows GPs to prescribe hormones to adults on the waiting list for gender clinics, and cites Gillick competence, which states 16-year-olds are old enough to choose certain treatments.

Today’s Cass report warned giving such hormones to 16-year-olds should be an approach taken with “extreme caution”.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “We recognise Dr Cass’s thorough review, and after careful consideration of this final report and its recommendations, we will be working with healthcare providers in Sussex to follow the actions recommended.

“We remain committed to supporting people who live in Sussex to get the health and care they need and will work with local providers of services to make sure the care given to people is appropriate for their clinical needs.”

Research by the University of York was commissioned to inform the review’s final report, including on social transitioning and current evidence around medical interventions.

A review of 53 studies looking at hormone treatments – masculinising and feminising hormones testosterone and oestrogen – found a “lack of high-quality research” assessing their use in adolescents.

While it found there is moderate-quality evidence suggesting mental health may be improved during treatment, researchers said “robust study is still required”.

On the suggestion that hormone treatment reduces risk of death by suicide in children seeking gender care, the evidence found “did not support this conclusion”, the review said.

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “NHS England is very grateful to Dr Cass and her team for their comprehensive work on this important review over the past four years.

“The NHS has made significant progress towards establishing a fundamentally different gender service for children and young people – in line with earlier advice by Dr Cass and following extensive public consultation and engagement – by stopping the routine use of puberty suppressing hormones and opening the first of up to eight new regional centres delivering a different model of care.

“We will set out a full implementation plan following careful consideration of this final report and its recommendations, and the NHS is also bringing forward its systemic review of adult gender services and has written to local NHS leaders to ask them to pause offering first appointments at adult gender clinics to young people below their 18th birthday.”