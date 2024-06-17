A Brighton flat has been taken over by drug dealers who have threatened neighbours, burgled their homes and caused criminal damage, a council meeting was told.

On a neighbouring estate, a tenant was attacked and stabbed and taken to hospital in one of a series of violent incidents included on a Sussex Police crime map.

But, according to a council document: “There has been no attempt by the police or the council to check up on the resident or follow up on the assault.”

A Hollingdean resident, who reported being threatened, said that the group was dealing drugs, committing burglaries, torching the bin areas and “spray-painting anything in sight”.

The resident said: “I’ve reported this to the police so they know this is happening. At our last residents’ association meeting we had two PCSOs and a sergeant from Sussex Police.

“They were good at answering questions from the residents but they weren’t saying when they would take action.

“Someone is going to get hurt eventually.”

Sussex Police said that they were unaware of any cuckooing – where dealers move into the home of a vulnerable drug user – in The Linkway, in Hollingdean

But the complaints – to a Brighton and Hove City Council area housing management panel – are echoed by similar complaints in Whitehawk where tenants’ lives are being blighted by crime and anti-social behaviour.

And previously tenants in Craven Vale faced problems with a nightmare neighbour who fired a gun broke into other people’s flats.

A council document said: “Residents are not satisfied with how the council are currently dealing with anti-social behaviour (ASB).

“Residents’ lives and wellbeing are severely impacted by increasing and persistent incidents of anti-social behaviour, particularly in Whitehawk.

“Residents feel that the council is not taking them seriously on this issue and not taking responsibility or sufficient action.

“Residents in Whitehawk are dealing with a number of anti-social behaviour issues.

Tenants dealing drugs

Frequent instances of police being called in to deal with drug-related incidents

People with drug and alcohol problems and a history of anti-social behaviour being housed in blocks of flats where a majority are elderly and / or vulnerable

Children of residents and adult residents behaving inappropriately in communal areas of blocks – shouting abuse outside people’s doors, banging on people’s doors, etc

Tailgating – people entering blocks that they don’t live in by following closely behind residents

People buzzing to enter into blocks claiming they are the police or delivering post

“When tenants report incidents of anti-social behaviour to the council, and where CCTV footage is available, tenants are being told that the council will not investigate incidents nor view the CCTV footage before the police are informed.

“Tenants who live in blocks don’t have a door-entry system with a camera which would allow them to check who was buzzing at their door before letting them in.”

The same document said: “Residents in Bates Estate, Hollingdean, Coldean (and) Highcroft Lodge all reported serious cases of ongoing anti-social behaviour and crime in the area, none of which are being dealt with – not by the police, nor by the council.

“Resident reps are deeply concerned for the safety and mental wellbeing of residents in their areas.

In Hollingdean, the document said: “A flat has been cuckooed and taken over by young people who are dealing drugs on the estate.

“The group of young people are also committing burglaries and threatening, intimidating and attacking local residents.

“A resident reported that he was surrounded by a group of teenagers who threatened to set fire to his house and claimed they knew where he lived.

“St Richard’s Church and Community Centre was attacked on Good Friday. Items were stolen and the property was vandalised.

“There is CCTV evidence of some of these incidents and resident reps have been keeping a log. These incidents have been reported.

…

“Promises have been made (by the council) to deal with this but nothing has happened so far.

“The police have claimed there is insufficient evidence and have not followed up on the incidents.”

On the Bates Estate, the document said: “A resident was assaulted, stabbed and taken to hospital. There has been no attempt by the police or the council to check up on the resident or follow up on the assault.”

In Coldean, the document said: “Local residents are being terrorised by some council tenants dealing and taking drugs in the area.

“They have threatened to set fire to people’s homes and a tenant also set fire to his own home. This has been reported in the local news.

“Neighbouring tenants are having nervous breakdowns as a result of this behaviour and one of the victims has said he wants to kill himself.

“These tenants are clearly in breach of their tenancy agreement but nothing is being done by the council.”

…

And at Highcroft Lodge. The document said: “There are long-term noise management issues in the block. Notices have been put up but the problem persists. Rubbish and other things are being regularly thrown out of windows.

“This is anti-social behaviour that is extremely wearing for residents affected and has major impacts over the long term on people’s mental health.”

The council said: “It’s understandable that residents feel unhappy about seeing and experiencing anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in the area they live.

“We work in partnership with police and other partners within the safer communities partnership to manage situations but understand that we are not always able to provide quick solutions and the activity can be ongoing for a period of time.

“As with any investigation work, we rely on reporters providing us with facts and evidence to build a case and understand a proportionate response to find lasting solutions.”

…

Tenant reps said: “The council’s current way of dealing with anti-social behaviour is not effective. Residents want the council to take a much more proactive and constructive approach to dealing with anti-social behaviour.”

The council said: “Complaints about nuisance and anti-social behaviour are managed by our area housing teams who initiate an investigation into the alleged behaviour.

“The aim and purpose of the investigation is to use whatever powers and support measures are needed to bring an end to the anti-social behaviour (or) nuisance.

“This can take some time depending on the nature of the case and people involved.

“The actions depend completely on the facts of that case and the intention is to create solutions which are appropriate for that individual situation using a combination of enforcement and support measures which are intended to alter a person’s behaviour and bring an end to the nuisance being caused to other people.

“The reason for this approach is that it can produce more sustainable and long-term solutions and it is an expectation of the court should we present a case before them.

”So far this year we have recorded the following formal actions.

closure orders – 1

community protection warnings – 10

community protection notices – 4

cuckoo case – 5

notice of seeking possession (NOSP) – 8

injunctions – 1

“This does not include informal warnings which are the first step in most anti-social behaviour (or) nuisance cases.”

Tenants asked: “Why are people with a history of anti-social behaviour, drug (and) alcohol issues being rehomed in a block which also houses a large population of elderly and vulnerable people?”

The council said: “The council needs to take into consideration the existing community of residents when rehousing tenants to assess whether it’s appropriate.

“Some people are excluded from the housing register but not all with a history of anti-social behaviour, drug or alcohol issues are.

“The council allocates its homes through the published allocation policy.

“We do have a ‘sensitive lets’ policy which is used in exceptional situations but it’s not possible for us to request sensitive lets for all situations where there has been or is ongoing anti-social behaviour.”