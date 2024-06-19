A suspected drug-dealer was arrested after garden hopping in a bid to escape from police.

Acting on intelligence, officers from Brighton’s Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a drugs warrant at a flat in Connaught Terrace, Hove, around 7.55am on Monday 17 June.

The suspect fled through a window and was seen to hop between several neighbouring gardens, but officers on scene were able to direct their colleagues to make a swift and safe arrest.



Within the property, a large quantity of cannabis, cocaine and cash – with an estimated combined value of £25,000 – was discovered.

A 20-year-old man from Hove was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine. He has been released on conditional bail until 17 September, pending further enquiries.