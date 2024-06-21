A man who was arrested with a firearm had attacked a woman and stolen her headphones in Brighton earlier this week, a court has been told.

Mark Mercer, 38, is alleged to have assaulted Charlotte Pollington in Dale Crescent, Patcham, and to have stolen a bank card and headphones from her.

Mercer was also charged with having a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence before he was arrested on Monday (17 June).

He was brought before District Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (19 June) charged with assault, theft and having a firearm with intent.

Mercer, of Spierbridge Road, Storrington, was remanded in custody until Wednesday 17 July.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 21 June): “Officers were called to an address in Dale Crescent, Brighton, on Monday (17 June) following reports of a disturbance.

“A man was arrested near by after he was located with a firearm which was later determined to be an imitation.”

He court was told that the weapon was a BB gun.