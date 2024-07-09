A man stole money from three businesses in Brighton and Hove at the weekend – and pleaded guilty to the thefts in court yesterday (Monday 8 July).

Sussex Police said today: “A man has pleaded guilty to stealing money after three businesses were targeted in Brighton and Hove.

“On Saturday 6 July, businesses in The Droveway, Preston Drove and Warren Way had money stolen during opening hours.

“The crime spree began at around 8.15am, when Samuel Hocking, 35, of Goodwood Way, in Brighton, entered a business in The Droveway, Hove, and walked towards the tills and removed a cash drawer.

“After he was disturbed by staff, Hocking dropped the drawer but managed to escape with some of the takings.

“Around 20 minutes later, Hocking entered a second business in Preston Drove, Brighton, and again, entered the till area.

“He unsuccessfully attempted to remove the till drawer but managed to leave with a sum of takings.

“Six hours later, Hocking entered a third shop, in Warren Way, Woodingdean, and made his way towards the tills.

“He forced open a till drawer and took the contents before quickly leaving the premises.

“Hocking’s number plate was reported to police when he was spotted leaving Warren Way by a quick-thinking member of the public.

“A short while later, Hocking was stopped by police in Benfield Way after being seen driving in Old Shoreham Road.

“He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and, following concern from officers that he had been drinking, Hocking was asked to provide a breath sample.

“He was found to be exceeding the prescribed limit of alcohol and so was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

“Hocking was charged on Sunday 7 July with three counts of burglary and one of driving while exceeding the alcohol limit.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 8 July), Hocking pleaded guilty to the charges, and was remanded in custody to await his sentencing on Monday 29 July.”