A Brighton man has been arrested by police investigating a kidnap in Hove.

Sussex Police said: “Following a report of a kidnap in Hove at around 2am on Monday 5 August, a 21-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

“It was reported that a man had asked a woman for directions at the junction of Selborne Road and Church Road in Hove before pulling her into the car.

“He drove off south for a short distance along First Avenue where the woman was able to escape from the vehicle and call for help.

“The vehicle suspected of being involved in the kidnap was seized later that evening.

“In the early hours of Sunday 11 August, police arrested a 21-year-old man at a Brighton address on suspicion of kidnap, theft of a vehicle and making off without payment.”

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “It is understandable that this investigation has raised significant concerns within the local community and we want to provide reassurance that a dedicated team has been working tirelessly to conduct thorough inquiries which have now resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

“We would like to thank those who have already come forward and made a report to police with information and we urge others to do the same.

“Any piece of information, big or small, could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation.”

Sussex Police added: “You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Grangeway.

“Alternatively you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”