As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A new school canteen queueing system giving priority to pupils with higher attitude scores was criticised by parents.

A Brighton pub shut suddenly because its manager left at short notice, causing licence issues.

A Hove wine bar was ordered to take down the garden shelter it put up during the pandemic.

A Goth clothing company told all its remote working employees they had to relocate to Brighton or accept redundancy.

The star of hit Netflix show The Sandman was pictured in Pavilion Gardens when it closed for filming. The show is due to be released next year.

A Hove couple who knocked down a house and began building a new one without permission were told to halt work on it until they paid a council bill.

An allegedly unregistered car was left parked half on the pavement in a narrow Brighton street for weeks with a succession of parking tickets discarded near by.

High street homewares retailer Dunelm announced it would open a new store in Brighton. The store, off Carden Avenue, opened in May.