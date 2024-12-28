As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A Brighton delivery driver racked up more than 400 points on his learner licence after his scooters were caught by traffic cameras almost 70 times.

Plans for a new swimming pool at the Withdean Sports Complex were announced – councillors subsequently agreed to push forward with them.

The owner of a Kemp Town coffee shop became the first tenant of a historic seafront building – sadly, building gremlins mean it’s still not yet quite open almost a year on, but hopefully it shouldn’t be long now.

A craft beer pub in Brighton went on the market for £725,000 after the previous owner closed the premises following a fraud.

Brighton’s Masons were planning to open two fine dining restaurants in its city centre lodge, saying they wanted to get a Michelin star within two years. The plans were approved in July, but work doesn’t appear to have yet started.

A purpose-built school was put up for sale for at least £4.5 million, with the prospect of homes being built on the site in Hove. The former Brighton Girls junior site is now sold, subject to contract.

A serious blaze broke out at a Hove secondary school. Blatchington Mill did not fully reopen for several weeks. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for arson and subsequently sectioned. She is still on police bail.