Firefighters are battling a blaze in a Hove school this morning.

Smoke began billowing from Blatchington Mill School in Nevill Road shortly after 6pm.

Shortly before 7.30pm, parents were sent a message from headteacher Kate Claydon saying the school would be closed tomorrow morning.

Four fire engines are on the scene. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says all persons are accounted for and asked people to avoid the area. People living nearby should close their windows and doors

The fire service says the fire is in the ground floor of the building, and there are no injuries.

In the video above, shot by Nina Elliot-Newman, large clouds of smoke can be seen billowing from the school, with sirens heard in the background.

Parents at the school said the cricket pitch was evacuated earlier this evening. Staff looked shocked and upset.

The message from Ms Claydon says: “All members of staff who were still in the building were evacuated safely and the emergency services are on the scene.

“We don’t yet know the full scale of the damage and therefore we are going to have to close the school in the morning while we assess the situation and which parts of the school are safe to open.

“As you can imagine we are dealing with an ongoing situation and therefore we will update you as soon as we are able to share any more information.

“If we are able to open partially to any students later in the day we will commmunicate this as soon as we are able to.”

In a statement, the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.42 pm on 17 January 2023 to reports of smoke at Blatchington Mill School in Hove.

“As of 6pm we have four fires engines and officers at the scene.

“All persons have been accounted for.

“Please avoid the area.

“A further update will be provided at around 7pm.”

Shortly after 6.30pm, the fire service tweeted: “As of 6.30pm we remain on scene. There is a lot of smoke in the air, so please keep doors and windows closed and continue to avoid the area. Thanks.”

The website was then updated to say: “As of 6.30pm, we are continuing to fight the fire which is affecting the ground floor of a building.

“Crews are using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

“There is a lot of smoke in the air so please keep doors and windows closed, and continue to avoid the area.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“Police are also in attendance.”