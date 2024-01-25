Brighton’s Masons are planning to open two fine dining restaurants in its city centre lodge, with the aim of getting a Michelin star within two years.

The Sussex Masonic Club has applied to turn the ground floor and basement of its Queens Road headquarters into a restaurant, with a three bedroom flat on the third floor. The first and second floor would continue to be used as a Masonic lodge.

The application, written by Robert Saunders of RSP Architects, says that in the last 40 years, membership of the branch has fallen by half from 10,000 to 5,000, and are likely to fall even further.

The Masons were previously given permission to convert part of the listed building into offices in 2019, but this has not happened.

It says: “Due to plummeting membership levels, the building is now past its original function and new uses are vital if the expense of maintenance and repair of the heritage asset is to be met via new revenue streams.

“This was of course the case with the original permission for change of use to offices in parts of the building which the planners and conservation officers at the city council then accepted.

“The only reasons the approved scheme did not go ahead were due to the impact of the subsequent covid pandemic upon economic and marketing factors.

“No other suitable uses have come forward, so if the current application is refused, then the lodge runs the risk of not being able to maintain, repair and upkeep this listed building.”

It says the restaurant would be run by a two and three Michelin star trained chef, employing 20 to 25 staff and bringing “two unique concepts yet unseen in Brighton”.

It would have 42 covers on the ground floor, and another 18 in the basement, which would also house a walk-in wine cellar. Both floors would have seated drinking only, and each would have a “drastically different” price point and target audience, although both would be fine dining.

It says the fit out would cost up to £1 million, with a target of two years to bring Brighton its “first Michelin star”.

Brighton and Hove has not had a Michelin-starred restaurant since the early 1980s when Le Francais in Paston Place, Kemp Town, closed.