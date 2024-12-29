As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A new film was shot at Brighton’s second-finest Regency building, which played the part of a “tatty old mansion”. Performance is due out next year.

Tributes to Brighton drag queen Miss Jason poured in after news broke of their death

A two-storey extension on the side of a 13th century village church was granted planning permission despite being described as “looking like an Aldi supermarket” by an objector.

A church known as Brighton’s cathedral said it was preparing to remove scaffolding that went up 10 years ago to enable the restoration of its tower. It said the same thing in August. It’s now December, and the scaffolding is still up . . .

The owners of a listed building were told to remove new modern roof tiles and replace them with handmade ones matching the originals.

Enforcement on two new red routes in Brighton started, meaning anyone stopping on the newly painted red lines will be caught on camera and automatically fined.

Half-empty and neglected Imperial Arcade was bought by a local property developer which says it wants to “breathe new life” into it. Work has since started on giving it a facelift.