As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

The Northern Lights lit up the skies above Brighton and Hove this month.

The local family behind the restoration of the Hippodrome bought a landmark building on Brighton seafront. Just a few months later, the Kingswest building had to close after serious defects in its external walls were discovered.

People had to work together to roll a broken down car, which had been parked on a tight corner in Bevendean, to make way for traffic and buses.

The Palace Pier announced it would be charging entry for the first time since 1984 from the end of May – but admission is still free for residents

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran surprised pupils taking part in a a music project at a Brighton primary school.

The owner of a distinctive small yellow Brighton shop was ordered to stop renting it as “cramped” flats

Anti-social behaviour was blighting one of the most prominent venues in the centre of Brighton, according to its operator who said that he also faces unavoidable bus lane fines.