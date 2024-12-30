As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Rumours of race riots put the city on edge. In the end, thousands of people came into the city centre – but all but a tiny handful were counter protesters.

A Brighton pub whose owners got permission to knock it down 18 years ago was finally demolished. New houses will be built on the site.

A Brighton man was charged with kidnapping a woman off the street.

About a dozen motorhomes moved on from a Tesco car park after a teenage boy was arrested for a firearms offence.

Councillors reluctantly agreed that a developer should pay £500,000 towards the cost of the council buying or building homes rather than include 14 “affordable” flats in a £16 million scheme

A Portslade man was ordered to remove tonnes of rubbish from his back garden after neighbours complained it was like living next to a landfill.

A Brighton entrepreneur who started her first business in her spare room and now runs an international beauty brand opened her first spa in West Street.