As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A bar with a restaurant-style drinks licence was found to have been operating as a grassroots music venue under the radar for seven years

A giant charity shop opened in Churchill Square, raising money for several different causes

After looking at different sites for a leisure centre for Hove and Portslade, the council opted to build a new one on the site of the King Alfred

A street full of cars were towed when a council resurfacing team showed up a day before residents were expecting them.

Sian Berry cemented the Green’s hold on Brighton Pavilion when she was elected in July’s general election

New “luxury” flats bought by the council were found to need extensive repairs before they could be let out to people on the housing waiting list

Primary school head teachers snubbed council education chiefs, walking out of a meeting to discuss a proposal to join schools together into “federations”.