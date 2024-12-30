As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

The council put a Victorian house situated in one of its parks up for sale – it didn’t stay on the market for very long though, and is now sold subject to contract.

Another Brighton school announced closure plans – this time independent school for deaf pupils Hamilton Lodge. Just two months later, a primary school, St Joseph’s, also announced it would be closing, because of low pupil numbers.

An ongoing row over a blocked twitten erupted again when council workers turned up to carry out an assessment.

A yoga teacher’s plans to run retreats and classes from a huge yurt in her back garden upset her neightbours. She’s since been denied planning permission for the yurt.

Neighbours objected to plans to allow a swimming school to use a private pool for lessons. The plans were subsequently approved

A new skatepark, pump track and roller area on Hove seafront opened.

A woman had a battle to renew her resident’s parking permit because the council’s computer system did not recognise her name.