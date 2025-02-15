The hugely tipped Welly have shared their new single, ‘The Roundabout Racehorse’, taken from their forthcoming debut LP ‘Big In The Suburbs’ which will be released on 21st March. You can watch the video HERE.

The single and album follow five rapturously received singles – ‘Shopping’, ‘Soak Up The Culture’, ‘Deere John’, ‘Cul-De-Sac’ and ‘Big In The Suburbs’ – performances at last summer’s Latitude, Leeds, Reading and Victorious festivals, the Southern and Northern legs of their National Service tour, support dates with Sports Team and their current headline dates on the Dork Hype List Tour.

Welly are perfect for now and offer up suburban discopunk for the CBBC generation. The band of PE-kitted disciples crash, bang and wallop guitars, cowbells and synthesizers through uniquely catchy Dad-danceable songs. It’s The Smiths at a school disco. Vampire Weekend in a village hall. John Betjeman on a bassline.

Crashing together the best bits of escapist pop, indie-disco, punk and DIY electronics, the group—made up of Welly and his school-mates—show early ambition to reconnect the great, grassroots British tradition with the mainstream band. First single ‘Shopping’, for instance, was a riotous love-letter to the UK high street, as compelled by the arch, art-rock of Pulp as the left-field bangers of Girls Aloud. Currently working as a greengrocer, Welly is quickly building a world of curtain-twitching storytelling: single ‘Soak Up The Culture’ both sends-up and pays loving tribute to the Lads-On-Tour anthem, whilst ‘Deere John’ is a rollicking tableaux of marital strife (and a lawn-mower). With early support across 6Music, Radio X.

In support of ‘Big In The Suburbs’, Welly are heading out on tour. Ticket links for each concert can be found HERE. Welly will be performing in Worthing at the Charles Dickens pub on Friday 18th April and tickets for that night can be found HERE. The pub is located at 54-60 Heene Road.

If Welly fans can’t wait until 18th April in order to catch Welly in action, then local folk can head on down to Resident in Brighton on the day of the album’s release in order to watch a live performance and grab a copy of the new LP. So head on down to Resident on Friday 21st March – Tickets HERE.

The tracklist for ‘Big In The Suburbs’ is as follows:

‘Big In The Suburbs’

‘Home For The Weekend’

‘Knock And Run’

‘Deere John’

‘Soak Up The Culture’

‘Shopping’

‘Cul- De- Sac’

‘Pampas Grass’

‘The Roundabout Racecourse’

‘Under Milk Wood’

‘Family Photos’

‘Country Cousins’

‘It’s Not Like This In France’

‘Life Is A Motorway’

worldwidewelly.com