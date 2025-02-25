Labour has hit back at criticism from the Greens and Conservatives over £15 million in cuts to Brighton and Hove City Council’s budget.

On Thursday (27 February) the full council is due to debate the £1.1 billion budget, with the focus on general spending, capital projects and housing.

After the budget papers were published, the Greens and Conservatives criticised cuts to library opening hours and the team that deals with unauthorised encampments.

Both political parties raised concerns about the effects of higher national insurance contributions.

The leader of the opposition, Green councillor Steve Davis, said that the rise in national insurance rates was resulting in job losses across the council.

Councillor Davis said: “What’s needed is bold action from the government that are just too scared to do it. I’ve been coming to this chamber for six years and every year it just gets worse and worse.

“Just show me how in 12 months’ time there’s going to be real change and this is going to be better because it’s not.”

Conservative leader Alistair McNair said that the budget was “austerity mark two” and cited the effects of national insurance increases on schools.

Councillor McNair said: “The national insurance increase is crippling. I know a school which was in the black and is now in deficit. Some schools are going to be £400,000 to £500,000 in debt.”

The Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, criticised the Tories for describing the budget plans as “austerity”.

Councillor Taylor said: “Residents in Brighton and Hove will be shocked to hear local Tories using the word ‘austerity’ to describe Labour policies – a sick joke, following their record over 14 years and the destruction they caused.

“The Labour government have just passed an autumn statement that saw record levels of new funding for public services, including real terms uplifts for Brighton and Hove City Council.

“But you can’t turn around 14 years of economic vandalism overnight – and local government still faces significant cost and demand pressures.

“Our draft budget invests in expanded recycling, new council housing, mental health counselling in schools – while balancing the finances of the council and ensuring a sustainable position.”

The full council is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 5.30pm on Thursday 27 February. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.