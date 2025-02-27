A wine bar faces objections to its plans for a retractable canopy over its rear courtyard.

Paris Wine Bar, in Church Road, Hove, has submitted a planning application – part-retrospective – for a replacement boundary fence already in place and to fit a retractable canopy.

The bar is in a grade II listed building in The Avenues Conservation Area and close to the Cliftonville and Willett Estates Conservation Areas.

Officials have recommended that Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee refuse permission because the development would cause “significant harm” to the historic buildings.

A report by officials in the council’s planning team said that it would introduce an “alien, incongruous structure” to the rear yard.

The council has turned down applications to extend the building at the rear a number of times – in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2020 – because of the historic nature of the building.

Bar owner Elvis Kiri, 39, was issued with a listed building enforcement notice in 2022 for a timber rear extension with a canopy roof.

Mr Kiri appealed against the decision but his appeal was rejected and he was ordered to remove everything by June last year.

The canopy was removed but the walls remain, with a “tent-like” canopy installed over the rear yard.

Mr Kiri has submitted a fresh application with the help of his agent, Courtney Darby, director of Darby Architectural.

His latest application said that previous applications were “undermined due to insufficient information, lack of detail and various inaccuracies”.

The application said: “Previous applications for works at this site have misrepresented the proposal as an ‘extension’ and it has been inaccurately assessed as such.

“However, this is not an extension. It is a garden area with a retractable canopy that simply opens and closes to accommodate the unpredictable British weather.

“The proposal has been undermined by misrepresentation in earlier applications, featuring significantly inaccurate statements in supporting documents and vague, inadequate drawings.”

Mr Kiri said that the structures detailed in his planning application were not attached to the listed building and did not affect the conservation area.

Eleven people have sent comments in support of the proposals.

One anonymous supporter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “I support this application as the roof will serve to reduce the noise experienced by residents and will make the space usable for the venue’s patrons throughout the year.

“Given the current economic challenges faced by the city, the council needs to be supporting local businesses which offer employment to members of the community and which make a positive addition to the social fabric.”

Another anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “As a neighbour whose property backs on to the venue’s back garden, I have noticed an increase in noise levels since the retractable roof was removed.

“And as a regular patron of Paris Wine Bar, I believe it remains a valuable hospitality venue for our community.

“I am fully supportive of this application and appreciate the efforts to balance the needs of local residents and businesses.”

The application is due to be decided by the council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (5 March). The meeting is scheduled to start at 2pm at Hove Town Hall and to be webcast on the council’s website.