A Brighton man who killed a married couple at their home in Newhaven is due to go on trial at Brighton Crown Court over three weeks next month.

Derek Martin, 66, has admitted that he killed Chloe Bashford and Joshua Bashford, known as Josh, in June 2023 but has denied murder.

Martin was not present for a remote hearing this morning (Friday 12 September) at Brighton Crown Court before Dame Justine Thornton, known as Mrs Justice Thornton.

At a previous hearing at Lewes Crown Court, Martin, of The Orchards, in Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, answered both charges by saying: “Not guilty to murder. Guilty to manslaughter.”

Martin is expected to rely on a defence that he killed the couple when his responsibility was diminished as a result of his mental state at the time.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe were found at their home, in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday 9 June 2023.

Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, is due to go on trial on Monday 6 October.

The defendant is currently remanded in custody at Lewes Prison.