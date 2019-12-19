Former council leader picked as future mayor of Brighton and Hove

A former Conservative leader of the council has been chosen as the next deputy mayor of Brighton and Hove.

Councillor Mary Mears was first elected in 1992 in Marine ward on the old Brighton Borough Council before the merger with Hove.

The former market trader is expected to serve as deputy mayor for a year from May next year – and to become Mayor of Brighton and Hove for a year from May 2021.

Councillor Mears, 72, spent three years as the leader of the council from 2008 to 2011.

She was nominated for the position of deputy mayor by the current Conservative group leader Councillor Steve Bell and seconded by Councillor Lee Wares.

The current leader of the council, Labour councillor Nancy Platts, added her support.

And Green councillor David Gibson, a fellow campaigner for public housing, spoke in support of her nomination.

Councillor Gibson said: “It is thoroughly deserved that she has this opportunity. She knows everyone in the city.”

He has served alongside Councillor Mears on the Housing Committee for some years and said that he respected her knowledge even though he didn’t always agree with her.

He added: “She really cares about housing.

“I really welcome this nomination and look forward to her mayoral year.”

The post of mayor is a ceremonial role in Brighton and Hove – unlike cities such as London where the mayor has executive or decision-making powers.

The mayor sets aside their party affiliation for a year to act as “first citizen” of Brighton and Hove, welcoming official visitors, representing the council and the city and chairing meetings of the full council.