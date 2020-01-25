Fire destroys Woodingdean shop

A fire which broke out in thr early hours of the morning has destroyed a shop and the flat above it

The Pretty Pascalle beauty salon in Warren Road, Woodingdean and the flat above were engulfed in flames.

All people are accounted for.

The road was closed while crews from Roedean, Brighton, Hove, Lewes, Barcombe, Newhaven Seaford battled the fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 03:55, East Sussex Fire & Rescue were called to a fire in a ground floor shop and domestic flat above on Warren Road, Woodingdean, Brighton.

“By 5.45am crews had surrounded the fire and steady progress has been made to put the fire out.

“At the height of the incident six breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one in seven foam and the aerial ladder platform was used to bring the fire under control.

“The incident is now being scaled down.

“A fire investigation will take place to establish the cause.

The number 2 and 22 buses were diverted until the road reopened at about 9.30am.