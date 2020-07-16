brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Suspected drug dealers held in Hove

Posted On 16 Jul 2020 at 5:47 pm
Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Hove and Sussex Police said that one was still in custody.

The force said: “Police officers from the Brighton and Hove prevention teams have made three arrests following reports from the public of drug dealing in the city.

“On Friday evening (10 July) a member of the public contacted police to report ongoing drug dealing in Westbourne Street, Hove.

“Local prevention officers went to the area and located a man in Portland Road, who matched the description of one of the men reportedly drug dealing.

“He was stopped and searched and was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected class A drugs, two mobile phones, cash and was arrested.

“Daniel Baigent, 21, of Seafield Road, Hove, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (13 July) when he was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on (Monday) 10 August.

“On Wednesday (15 July), while on patrol, prevention officers and PCSOs again responded to reports of drug dealing in Portland Road, Hove.

“They spotted a man acting suspiciously, who matched CCTV from a nearby business who reported him as dealing drugs.

“The 38-year-old man ran off when he saw uniformed officers, but was detained near by.

“He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and resisting a drug search.

“A search was completed at an address near Westbourne Street and another man aged 37 was arrested there on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering.

“During the search, officers also seized a pepper spray, cannabis and £3,500 cash.

“The two men from London were taken to custody. The 37-year-old has been released under investigation and the 38-year-old remains in custody.”

Chief Inspector Dee Wells said: “If you notice anything suspicious, we want to know about it so we can respond to it.

“Our priority is keeping communities safe and feeling safe, and we are asking the public to continue to #MakeTheRightCall.

“Please report online or call 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

Revolutionising the South East’s property market

Posted On08 Jun 2020

Brighton and Hove GP surgeries adapt to keep patients safe from covid-19

Posted On22 Apr 2020

Caring for our community

Posted On21 Apr 2020

