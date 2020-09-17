Car reverses into police car after blue lights chase

A police chase ended when the pursued car reversed twice into the police car behind it.

Two men have been arrested following the pursuit along Coldean Lane last night.

Officers were made aware of a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they tracked to Coldean Lane. However, when they signalled for the vehicle to pull over, it failed to do so and a pursuit ensued.

It ended a short while later when the vehicle reversed into the police car twice, before the driver then decamped. No one was injured during the collisions.

A man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, drug driving and possession of a controlled Class B drug. He remains in custody at this time.

A second man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled Class B drug. He remains in custody at this time.