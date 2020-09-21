Previous Story
Missing Brighton man found in Hampshire
Posted On 21 Sep 2020 at 12:15 pm
A missing man from Brighton has been found safe nine days after he was last seen.
Sussex Police issued an appeal for help finding Matthew Hunter, 50, last week after he vanished on Wednesday 9 September.
Today (Monday 21 September) the force said that he was found on Friday.
Sussex Police said: “Missing 50-year-old Matthew Hunter from Brighton was located safe in Hampshire on Friday (18 September).”