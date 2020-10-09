brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Queen honours people in Brighton and Hove for making a difference

Posted On 09 Oct 2020
Several people from Brighton and Hove have been honoured in the belated Queen’s Birthday Honours List for making a difference, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Gail Davey

They include Gail Davey, from Hove, a professor of global health epidemiology at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) and president of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine Hygiene.

Professor Davey has been appointed an OBE for services to tackling neglected tropical diseases.

She has dedicated herself to leading public health research that has transformed care for some of the world’s most vulnerable communities for nearly two decades.

Her work has focused on Neglected Tropical Diseases and in particular podoconiosis, also known as podo or mossy foot.

Podo affects four million of the poorest people in Africa, Asia and South America, leaving with badly swollen feet and legs caused by chronic exposure to irritant soil.

She said: “I’m humbled by this award, which reflects the dedication of a huge number of people rather than any individual endeavour.

“My hope is that the recognition afforded by the OBE focuses attention on podo, on the structural problems that mean it exists at all, on efforts to make care accessible to all patients and on protecting the next generation from this entirely avoidable condition.”

BSMS dean Malcolm Reed said: “Professor Davey has made a huge difference to individuals, families and communities through her outstanding and dedicated work.”

Professor Reed praised her modesty, passion and expertise and said that as well as benefiting patients, she had helped many researchers too.

Hospital trust chairman Alan McCarthy has been appointed an MBE for services to the NHS. He chairs the board of Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust (BSUH) and the neighbouring Western Sussex Hospitals.

BSUH runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital, the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and the Sussex Eye Hospital, in Brighton.

He spent eight years as chair of Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and also chaired Brighton and Hove Primary Care Trust.

Alan McCarthy

Mr McCarthy, 66, who lives in Hove, praised staff across the hospitals for the incredible way that they had responded during the coronavirus crisis.

He grew up in Moulsecoomb and spent his career in local government – including as chief executive of Brighton and Hove City Council – before embarking on a “second career” in the health service.

He said: “I’m delighted. It’s great to be recognised. It’s been a privilege to work with so many great people throughout my public sector career.

“It’s really recognition for all they’ve done. I’ve just been fortunate to work with so many brilliant people over so many years.

“It feels quite special to be honoured for the work that I’ve done for the National Health Service after changing career from local government where I had spent so many years before.”

BSUH and Western chief executive Dame Marianne Griffiths said: “I’m incredibly proud to work alongside Alan and we are all delighted that his service to the NHS has been recognised in this way.

“His energy, enthusiasm and commitment know no bounds and he has made a significant contribution to services at Western Sussex, and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals, not least with our response to covid.”

Simon Charleton at St John’s College with Jenny Jones also known as Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb

Simon Charleton, the chief executive of St John’s College, Brighton, has been awarded a BEM for services to young people with special educational needs during covid-19.

Mr Charleton, who lives in Brighton, started his teaching career in south London in 1978 and has served as the head teacher of two schools as well as a vice-principal.

He was a classroom teacher at Portslade School and Community College – now the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) – and a sits on the local bench as a magistrate.

Brighton speech and language therapist Jackie Harland, 58, managing director of ARC Pathway, has become an MBE for services to children with special educational needs.

Jackie Harland

Volunteering Matters volunteer Theresa McIvor, 59, from Brighton, has been appointed an MBE for services to the community during covid-19.

Miss McIvor is a dedicated volunteer at the Volunteering Matters LifeLines project in Brighton.

Before the covid-19 pandemic she was running weekly Movie Nights and coffee afternoons in a shelter housing facility called Brooke Mead.

Since the pandemic started she has dedicated about 30 hours a week to volunteering. This has included answering calls from isolated vulnerable older people and helping to co-ordinate shopping and prescription deliveries.

She has also become a regular telephone befriender to a few people as well as spending time with each person who called in, some of whom were very distressed during the pandemic.

Miss McIvor said: “I was a little bit shocked because it was so unexpected. There are so many thousands of other people out there who have done such a good job.

“It’s amazing. I feel honoured and privileged. I’m so grateful and appreciative. I just wanted to help people.

“I’m deeply honoured and humbled, pleased and grateful that what I’ve done has been recognised.”

Tony Blaker

Senior police officer and former Brighton school trustee Tony Blaker, 51, has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal. He is currently the Deputy Chief Constable of Kent.

He switched to Kent as an assistant chief constable four years ago after serving in Sussex Police for 26 years, having joined the force in 1990.

Mr Blaker was a trustee of the Aurora Academies Trust for eight years – until August. The trust runs the City Academy Whitehawk, formerly Whitehawk Primary School, in Whitehawk Road, having taken charge of the Whitehawk school three years ago

Julie King, group manager at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal for distinguished service.

Scout leader Cyril Jancey has also been awarded a BEM for for voluntary service to the Scouts in East Sussex. Mr Jancey, also known as “Skip”, has been described as an inspiration, in particular for his work with youngsters at the 20th Brighton (Moulescoomb) pack.

Two Brighton women in the pensions world have become OBEs. Barbara Bush, who served as the human resources (HR) director at the Pensions Regulator was honoured for services to the pensions industry, diversity and charity.

And Sara Protheroe, chief customer officer at the Pension Protection Fund, was recognised for services to pensioners.

David Bowden, regarded by many as an unsung hero of Sussex cricket, has been made an MBE for services to cricket and the community in Sussex. He was previously captain and later chairman of the Preston Nomads.

Mr Bowden also served as the first chairman of the Sussex Cricket Foundation, the charitable subsidiary of Sussex Cricket responsible for recreational cricket and community activities.

Sally Beamish

And Hove composer and violinist Sally Beamish, 64, has become an OBE for services to music.

The royal honour comes two years after she was awarded the Inspiration Award at the British Composer Awards in recognition of lifetime achievement.

