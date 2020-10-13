Three teens face trial charged with ‘county lines’ drug dealing in Brighton

Three suspected “county lines” drug dealers have been given a new trial date – their third since they were arrested in Brighton in February.

The delays have been blamed on a backlog of cases in the criminal courts resulting from the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three teenagers, all from London, are now expected to go on trial on Monday 15 March.

In a “virtual” hearing at Lewes Crown Court, prosecutor Tara McCarthy said that the trial was expected to last seven days.

Bilal Charles, 18, of St Andrew’s Avenue, Wembley, and Christopher Wilson, 19, of London Road, Norbury, in Croydon, were remanded in custody until Tuesday 27 October.

Judge Jeremy Gold said that he would decide whether they should be released on bail on that date in a fortnight’s time.

A 17-year-old, from Waltham Forest, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded on bail until next March.

The three are accused of dealing heron and cocaine in Preston Street, Brighton, on Thursday 6 February.

All three deny the charges.