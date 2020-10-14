Missing mother and daughter from Brighton both found safe

A missing mother and daughter from Brighton have both found safe, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 14 October).

The pair had not been seen since Tuesday 6 October and police were concerned for their welfare.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding them yesterday (Tuesday 13 October) and they were located shortly afterwards.

Sussex Police said: “We can now confirm Charlene Moore, 34, and her daughter Candice Moore, 14, have both been found.

“They were reported missing from Brighton on Tuesday afternoon (13 October) but were both later located safe.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”