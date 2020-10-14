Police search for missing Hove woman

Police are searching for a Hove woman who has been missing since Monday (12 October).

Sussex Police said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of Francesca Pirrone, 43, who was reported missing from the Hove area on Monday.

“She is 5ft 6in, of a medium build, with brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and has an Italian accent.

“She was last seen wearing a blue Parka coat, denim jeans and trainers with a green stripe.

“She also frequently wears a denim jacket and maroon coloured top.

“It is thought she may remain in the local area.

“If you have seen Francesca or know of her whereabouts, please contact Sussex Police online or via 101 quoting reference number 1004 of 12/10.”