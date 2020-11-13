brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
City given money for second phase of covid cycle lanes

Posted On 13 Nov 2020 at 3:24 pm
The Old Shoreham Road cycle lane


Brighton and Hove’s bid for funding for its second phase of covid travel schemes, including 15km of segregated cycle lanes, has been approved.

The first phase, or tranche one, of money from the government’s emergency active travel fund – £663,000 awarded in June – was spent on installing temporary cycle lanes on the seafront and the Old Shoreham Road, as well as widening pavements in the city centre.

The council has now been given another £2.367million, which it intends spending on “active travel corridors” on the A23, Old Shoreham Road, Marine Parade, the A259 west of Fourth Avenue and Western Road.

Subject to approval, the biggest amount of money, £1.128 million, will be spent on the A23 London Road, with junction upgrades, cycle lane widening, extending the bus lane and a floating bus stop near Preston Park.

A Park Active site will be installed at London Road car park, to encourage drivers to complete the last mile of their journey by foot or bicycle.

Another £822,00 is earmarked for Western Road, where pavements will be widened and decluttered and bus stops and traffic islands moved.

The Old Shoreham Road will get a new cycle lane from Hangleton Road to the city’s border with WEst Sussex.

The temporary seafront cycle lane will be extended westwards to the city boundary, cycle advance signals will be installed, and another Park Active site put in at the King Alfred car park.

Another temporary cycle lane will be installed between the Palace Pier and Duke’s Mound.

All these measures will first have to be approved at a special meeting of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability (ETS) committee. A consultation will also be conducted first.

Amy Heley, chair of the ETS committee said: “I’m delighted that Government has approved the funding of new travel options in our city. We’ve been awarded this money to support safe, inclusive and sustainable travel for the city and I would like to thank council officers for their hard work in putting together the funding application.

“We want everyone, of all ages and abilities, to access safe travel in Brighton and Hove. By creating more transport choices for residents and visitors, we can also improve our health and wellbeing, reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and support local businesses by making it possible for people to travel around the city in different ways.

“As we raised during the last meeting of the ETS committee, we will now be looking at next steps ahead of meaningful consultation with residents, equalities groups and local stakeholders on future plans, and I look forward to hearing their views on these important changes for our city.”

The funding was announced in a letter to local authorities from transport secretary Grant Shapps.

In it, he says they should consult, but use objective methods such as polling rather than “listening only to the loudest voices or giving any one group a veto”.

He wrote: “Very few changes to anything will command unanimous support, and we do not ask it for these schemes.

“But there is clear evidence that for all the controversy they can sometimes cause, ambitious cycling and walking schemes have significant, if quieter, majority support.”

For more details of the proposals, click here.

