Brighton man jailed over stash of online child porn

A Brighton man has been jailed for having a stash of child porn.

Alan Neville Clarke, 53, of Leybourne Road, Bevendean, was jailed by Judge Janet Waddicor at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (13 November).

She sentenced him to eight months for having indecent images of children and 16 months for breaching a previously sexual offending prevention order imposed by the court. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The court was told that in 2013 Clarke had been given a sexual offending prevention order (SOPO) after he admitted having indecent images of children.

Sussex Police said: “Police supervision of Clarke as a registered sex offender found that he had disregarded the SOPO by wiping from his computer a system that enabled police to check his online access, had installed a file-sharing application without police agreement and changed his email address, also without police agreement.

“In addition he was found to have made further indecent images of children, including some in the most serious category.”

Detective Constable Sarah Hart, of the Brighton Violent and Sexual Offender (VISOR) team, said: “Clarke deliberately set out to acquire further indecent images of children and to conceal that fact from the police.

“However, he was detected by our supervision and brought to justice once again.

“All registered sex offenders are subject to supervision and whenever we find that they are trying to offend again, we will take action.”