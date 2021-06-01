editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Police officers under investigation for lockdown party

Posted On 01 Jun 2021 at 8:59 pm
Chief Superintendent Nick May says the force is actively investigating the incident

EXCLUSIVE: Police turning up to break up an illegal lockdown party were aghast to find their own colleagues flouting covid regulations inside.

Brighton police were called to a party in Hove on the evening of Saturday, May 15 – two days before people were allowed inside each other’s houses.

A number of off duty officers are now being investigated by Sussex Police’s professional standards department.

A source told Brighton and Hove News: “They had a large house party on their day off. It got so rowdy that police were called and found their colleagues in the address in numbers that breached the current covid rules.

“Then to make matters worse an off duty officer started shouting their mouth off at the responders.

“Body worn footage was turned off and then they were all pulled into the office and screamed at.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Police officers were called to an address in Hove, following reports of a gathering inside on Saturday, 15 May at 8.46pm.

“They entered and found a number of off duty officers present.

“This incident, in breach of current lockdown restrictions, is being investigated by the force’s professional standards department.”

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: “We take covid related breaches very seriously and we are actively investigating this matter.

“The officers involved have not been suspended while the investigation continues.”

During the pandemic, Sussex Police have broken up several lockdown parties, including several held on Falmer campus and in student houses, and at other locations.

During the November lockdown, a handful of people were handed £10,000 fines, including a Brighton student who got in trouble after scores of people descended on the house he shared in Bevendean on Hallowe’en.

Several more students were handed £200 fines in January after campus parties.

On May 15, lockdown was easing and pub gardens were open, but it was still against the law to gather inside.

Two days later, the rules changed so that up to six people from three or more households, or any number of people from two households, can gather inside.

