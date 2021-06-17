White goods blamed for second fire in two days

White goods have been blamed for a second fire in two days, prompting a warning from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said: “Three fire engines were sent to an address in South Coast Road, in Peacehaven, last night (Wednesday 16 June) after the service was alerted at 10.23pm.

“They used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to put out a fire and then a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan to clear smoke.

“The fire was accidental, believed to have been caused by overheated clothes in a tumble dryer.

“It comes after a fire in the early hours of Tuesday (15 June) at the Roundhill pub, in Ditchling Road, Brighton, which was linked to a washing machine.”

The fire service urged people with similar electrical goods to observe a number of safety tips including

Keep them dry – this includes plugs and sockets

Switch them off at night – unless they are designed to be left on, like freezers

Anything made of metal or which has a metallic finish or parts shouldn’t go into a microwave

Electrical appliances, especially ones that run at high speeds and contain motors, like washing machines, should be serviced once a year by a qualified electrician

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions

…

To read about the fire at the Roundhill pub, click here.