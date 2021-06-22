Brighton murder suspect arrested

A man who was being hunted by detectives investigating a murder in Brighton has been arrested.

Dushane Meikel, 27, of Amberley Drive, Hangleton, was arrested in Hove last night (Monday 21 June).

Sussex Police said: “A man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Billy Henham was arrested by the force’s Specialist Enforcement Officers in Hove on Monday night.

“Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team had issued an appeal to help locate Dushane Meikel, 27, who they wanted to speak to in connection with the investigation.

“Two men aged 25 and 27 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and all three are in custody.

“Billy’s body was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concern for a person.

“Three other men have been charged with the murder of Billy.

“These are Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.”