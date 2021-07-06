BREAKING NEWS

Shonen Knife 40th anniversary concert date moved to 2022

Shonen Knife

It’s now going to be fun, fun, fun up at The Con Club in Lewes on Sunday 17th April 2022 instead of Sunday 3rd October 2021, as that’s the new rescheduled date when the ever smiling Shonen Knife will be returning to Sussex to perform their wonderful blend of uplifting pop-punk.

The band have sent a message to their fans about this. It reads as follows:

“Hi everyone who supports Shonen Knife. Konnichiwa! We are very sorry to see the reschedule of our 2021 UK tour. We are looking forward to see you at our 40th Anniversary UK tour 2022 and hope to share happy moments with you at our shows.
Please take care and keep on rockin’! Lots of love, Naoko, Atsuko and Risa from Shonen Knife”

The Japanese pop-punk band was formed in Osaka in December 1981 long before terms like ‘riot girrrl’ and ‘girl rock’ entered the lexicon. The trio are sisters Naoko Yamano (vocals and guitar) and Atsuko Yamano (drums) along with their friend Michie Nakatani (bass).

The group was something of an anomaly when they started, as they were coming in at a time where all-female bands were scarce. Influenced by 1970s punk rock and new wave bands such as The Ramones and The Buzzcocks while ignoring the then-rising, early J-Pop movement, the trio began crafting energetic rock songs rooted in rough instrumentation and do-it-yourself ethos. However, unlike traditional rebellious punk rockers, the trio emphasized positivity using catchy, upbeat melodies and frivolous, carefree lyrics that often touched on sweets and animals. The group eventually came to describe their music as, “oo-oo-ultra-eccentric-super-cult-punk-pop-band-shonen-knife!”

Like fellow cult Japanese girl group The 5,6,7,8s, Shonen Knife have weathered decades of musical change by adhering to what they know best: belting out their own infectious brand of feelgood pop-punk.

Shonen Knife live in Brighton 2019 (pics Michael Hundertmark) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Over the last 40 years they might not have packed out stadiums, but have been credited as a huge influence on alt rock acts from Sonic Youth to Nirvana. It was in 1991 that Shonen Knife came to find their biggest fan in the form of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, who had seen them play in Los Angeles and had come to deeply enjoy their music. He stated “When I finally got to see them live, I was transformed into a hysterical nine-year-old girl at a Beatles concert.”

The Beatles analogy is a good one, as essentially the band members of Shonen Knife cite the fab four as heavy influencers of their music as well as the aforementioned Buzzcocks and Ramones. Despite years on the road, their enthusiasm for live performances remains a joy to see as they delve into an extensive back catalogue ranging from solid thrash rock through to hit parade melodies.

Check out the Shonen Knife sounds on their Bandcamp page HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News music team reported on Shonen Knife’s 2018 and 2019 Brighton concerts. Read our reports HERE and HERE.

Original date tickets are still valid. Purchase your tickets for this exciting 2022 concert HERE, HERE or from Resident music. Support will come from SLANT.

The official Shonen Knife website is here, but you might need to put your translate on: http://www.shonenknife.net/

Original date flyer for the Shonen Knife show. Note the show is now on Sunday 17th April 2022 instead.

What readers are saying

