Teenager charged with rape in Pavilion Gardens in Brighton

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in the Royal Pavilion Gardens in Brighton.

The boy is the second person to be charged over the late-night sex attack which happened just over a month ago.

Sussex Police said: “Police have charged a second person with sexual offences against a 17-year-old girl in Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, just before midnight on Wednesday 2 June.

“Following immediate police enquiries, two people were arrested.

“One of them, Ashley Lewis, 35, of Gloucester Gardens, west London, has already been charged with sexual assault and theft of personal items including a bag, a bank card and mobile phone, belonging to the victim.

“He was been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 19 July.

“A boy aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of rape and after being interviewed was released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

“But he has now been charged with rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 July and is now on court bail, also due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 19 July.”