Early morning burglary leads to cannabis factory discovery



A cannabis factory with about 300 plants was uncovered by police investigating a burglary in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers were alerted by residents about the sound of smashing glass at a property in Dyke Road, Brighton shortly before 4am.

It was reported that a man carrying a knife was seen running from the property towards Queens Road shortly after.

Officers detained a 28-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, and he has since been released under investigation.

At the property in Dyke Road, officers found a cannabis factory containing hundreds of plants and cultivation equipment.

Officers were called to guard the scene while an electricity company was called to make the property safe.

It is estimated that there were six rooms in the property used for growing the plants, with about 50 plants growing in each room.

An investigation is underway to trace suspects in connection with the production of cannabis.

Scene of crime officers were called in to test for forensics at the address and to gather evidence.

All the plants and cultivation equipment have been seized.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online here or call 101 and quote serial 171 of 07/09.

Alternatively call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.