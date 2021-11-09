Placebo announce UK tour with Brighton Centre date on the list

Following news of their long-awaited 8th studio album ‘Never Let Me Go’, Placebo have today announced a major headline UK tour for November and December 2022 including an appearance at the Brighton Centre. Tickets go on sale 9am Wednesday 17th November via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.placeboworld.co.uk/tour.

Nine years on from the release of their last outing ‘Loud Like Love’, ‘Never Let Me Go’ takes Placebo to a thrilling new breadth of sound and style. In September, Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal resurfaced from a long hibernation to release their first single in five years – and first from the new album – ‘Beautiful James’. The band recently revealed a brand-new track from the album, ‘Surrounded By Spies’. Listen HERE.

As great masters in cataloguing the human condition, Placebo’s unique way of examining both its flaws and beauty finds fertile ground in 2021. Crawling out of the pandemic into a landscape of intolerance, division, tech-saturation and imminent eco-catastrophe, theirs is a voice that has rarely felt more significant to contemporary discourse, and more appropriate to sing these stories to the world.

After more than a quarter-century together and an unmistakable back catalogue, Placebo are on fire once again. ‘Never Let Me Go’ is released on 25th March 2022 and precedes major festival appearances across Europe before a headline UK tour in November and December. Pre-order the album HERE.

Placebo live UK tour dates:

Fri 18 Nov 2022 Portsmouth Guildhall

Sat 19 Nov 2022 Brighton Centre

Mon 21 Nov 2022 Liverpool Eventim Olympia

Tue 22 Nov 2022 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu 24 Nov 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 26 Nov 2022 London O2 Academy Brixton

Sun 27 Nov 2022 London O2 Academy Brixton

Tue 29 Nov 2022 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wed 30 Nov 2022 Leeds O2 Academy

Fri 02 Dec 2022 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sat 03 Dec 2022 Glasgow O2 Academy

Wed 07 Dec 2022 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thu 08 Dec 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy

www.placeboworld.co.uk