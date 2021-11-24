Hove food and drink delivery firm buys rival

One of the new food and drink delivery businesses operating in Brighton and Hove has bought one of its rivals.

Getir, which has a base in St Joseph’s Business Park, in St Joseph’s Mews, off Old Shoreham Road, Hove, has bought Weezy, which has two depots in Brighton and Hove.

Getir currently operates in 15 British towns and cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool and – after the Weezy deal – employs about 4,000 people globally.

The price paid by Getir has not been disclosed although the Turkey-based business has raised about £750 million in three funding rounds this year.

After the deal, the combined business was said to be worth about £5.6 billion.

The deal comes as the coronavirus pandemic is credited with fuelling demand for food and drink deliveries, with new start ups taking on existing supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and takeaways, among others.

Many firms in the fast-growing sector have been losing money as they offer quick deliveries and big discounts in an effort to beat their rivals and build market share, with Weezy apparently among them.

Weezy was started in December 2019 and has grown quickly, with about 700 staff based in London, Manchester and Bristol as well as Brighton and Hove.

Unlike many gig economy operators which often take on “contractors” with flexible working arrangements, Weezy employed its delivery riders as salaried workers.

Not long before the deal, Weezy had raised almost £20 million. But in the past week The Grocer, a trade publication, said that Weezy had shut five of its “dark stores” to try to stem its losses.

In Brighton and Hove, Weezy has a depot in Trafalgar Street, near Brighton railway station, and another in Newtown Road, Hove.

It was refused a licence to deliver alcohol from its Trafalgar Street premises and allowed to deliver drink until 11pm from its Hove depot.

Getir applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a licence to deliver alcohol around the clock but it was also told to end drink deliveries from its Hove base at 11pm.

Getir’s UK general manager Turancan Salur described Weezy as “an exciting opportunity and one that complements our people-first belief and business approach”.